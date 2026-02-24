March is rapidly approaching with Selection Sunday coming on March 15, so it's already time to start thinking about how to make your 2026 NCAA Tournament picks. Last year, the NCAA Tournament bracket went relatively chalk, but we're just a few years removed from jaw-dropping upsets, so anything can happen as the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket unfolds.

Michigan, Duke, Arizona and Iowa State are currently trending towards No. 1 overall seeds on the men's side. Programs like UConn, Houston and Florida, however, are all lurking after recent runs deep into the NCAA brackets. March Madness pool picks aren't complete without factoring in the women's side, where UConn, Texas, UCLA and USC are looking strong. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2026 Men's March Madness pools and 2026 Women's March Madness pools.

How to create a 2026 NCAA Tournament pool with friends and family

How to play 2026 March Madness Brackets for prizes

2026 NCAA Tournament Men's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2026 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the Tournament approaches:

Kansas Jayhawks: The Jayhawks might be one of the more volatile teams in the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Darryn Peterson can take over any game, but staying in those games has been a challenge as he's dealt with a series of minor injuries and cramping issues. The Jayhawks entered the weekend having won nine of their last 10, but were stunned at home by Cincinnati, a double-digit underdog, on Saturday. That showed their downside, but recent wins against Iowa State, BYU, Arizona and Texas Tech also prove that they'll be a dangerous team in March.

Duke Blue Devils: Jon Scheyer's squad made the Final Four last season, but he had to replace his entire starting five after they all left for the NBA. Enter superstar freshman Cameron Boozer, who is averaging 22.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Duke is off to a 24-2 start and in the hunt for a No. 1 seed during March Madness with one of the most talented rosters in college basketball. Join the CBS Sports 2026 NCAA Men's Bracket Game here.

2026 NCAA Tournament Women's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2026 NCAA Women's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the 2026 NCAA Tournament approaches:

UCLA Bruins: Cori Chase's squad made the Final Four for the first time in program history last season and are cementing their status as a contender in 2026. The Bruins are off to a 26-1 start with a perfect 16-0 mark in the Big Ten and Lauren Betts continues to dominate after an All-American season in 2024-25. The center is averaging 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 blocks per game and leads an experienced UCLA roster whose top six scorers are all seniors.

Vanderbilt Commodores: Vanderbilt has used NIL to reshape its athletic department as has found success in football and men's basketball. However, the women's squad might be the university's best shot at a national championship this season, as the Commodores are 24-3 overall and 10-3 in the SEC. Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes is averaging 25.9 points per game this season and Vanderbilt checks in at No. 5 in the latest AP poll. Join the 2026 Women's Bracket Game here.

How to enter 2026 NCAA Men's & Women's Bracket Games

