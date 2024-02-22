Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-11, Abilene Chr. 10-15

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Moody Coliseum. Cal Baptist is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

While Cal Baptist couldn't quite beat the Antelopes on Saturday, the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 23-point loss they were dealt on Thursday. The Lancers fell just short of the Antelopes by a score of 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Cal Baptist has suffered since January 6th.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats escaped with a win on Saturday against the Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. The win made it back-to-back wins for Abilene Chr.

The Lancers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-11 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 10-15.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Cal Baptist's sizable advantage in that area, the Wildcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cal Baptist strolled past the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 68-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Abilene Chr. and Cal Baptist both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

  • Jan 13, 2024 - Cal Baptist 68 vs. Abilene Chr. 53
  • Mar 07, 2023 - Cal Baptist 69 vs. Abilene Chr. 62
  • Feb 04, 2023 - Abilene Chr. 87 vs. Cal Baptist 71
  • Jan 22, 2022 - Abilene Chr. 77 vs. Cal Baptist 68