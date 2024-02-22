Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-11, Abilene Chr. 10-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Moody Coliseum. Cal Baptist is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

While Cal Baptist couldn't quite beat the Antelopes on Saturday, the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 23-point loss they were dealt on Thursday. The Lancers fell just short of the Antelopes by a score of 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Cal Baptist has suffered since January 6th.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats escaped with a win on Saturday against the Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. The win made it back-to-back wins for Abilene Chr.

The Lancers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-11 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 10-15.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Cal Baptist's sizable advantage in that area, the Wildcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cal Baptist strolled past the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 68-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Abilene Chr. and Cal Baptist both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.