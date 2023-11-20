Halftime Report

A win for Abilene Chr. would push their record over .500, and after two quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fordham 59-45.

Abilene Chr. have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for they.

Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Fordham 2-1, Abilene Chr. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will face off against the Abilene Chr. Wildcats at 5:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Friday, the Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans, taking the game 77-64.

Abdou Tsimbila was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats beat the Spartans 77-71 on Friday.

Abilene Chr. can attribute much of their success to Hunter Jack Madden, who scored 22 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Airion Simmons, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Rams now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Wildcats, the win also got them back to even at 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Abilene Chr. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.