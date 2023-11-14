Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Prairie View 1-2, Abilene Chr. 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Abilene Chr. Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at Moody Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Prairie View found out the hard way on Friday. The match between the Panthers and the Cougars wasn't a total blowout, but with the Panthers falling 83-65 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The losing side was boosted by Charles Smith IV, who earned 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to the Wolfpack on Friday. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the loss, Abilene Chr. got a solid performance out of Immanuel Allen, who earned 11 points along with 3 steals.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Tuesday, Abilene Chr. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They finished last season with an 8-16-1 record against the spread.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Prairie View have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Abilene Chr. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Abilene Chr. is a big 14.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

