Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: SF Austin 4-3, Abilene Chr. 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

What to Know

After four games on the road, Abilene Chr. is heading back home. The Abilene Chr. Wildcats and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats lost to the Mavericks on the road by a decisive 86-71 margin.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SF Austin on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Texans by a score of 68-66. SF Austin has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Wildcats to 3-4 and the Mavericks to 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Abilene Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Abilene Chr. couldn't quite finish off SF Austin in their previous matchup back in February and fell 91-89. Can Abilene Chr. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Chr..