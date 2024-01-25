Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Utah Tech 7-11, Abilene Chr. 7-11

Utah Tech is 0-3 against Abilene Chr. since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The pair will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Utah Tech is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Trailblazers came up short against the Wolverines and fell 84-71.

Abilene Chr. can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-67 victory over the Mavericks. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.8% better than the opposition, as Abilene Chr.'s was.

The Trailblazers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to an identical 7-11.

Utah Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Utah Tech came up short against Abilene Chr. when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 81-76. Can Utah Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Abilene Chr. is a big 7.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Abilene Chr. has won all of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last 2 years.