Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Grand Canyon 13-7; Abilene Christian 10-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Grand Canyon Antelopes will be on the road. Grand Canyon and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian will be strutting in after a win while the Antelopes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Grand Canyon was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the Utah Valley Wolverines. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Grand Canyon had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian strolled past the UT Arlington Mavericks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 84-68.

Grand Canyon is now 13-7 while the Wildcats sit at 10-10. Abilene Christian is 4-5 after wins this season, and Grand Canyon is 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.