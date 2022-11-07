Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Abilene Christian

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers and the Abilene Christian Wildcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Teague Special Events Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Jackson State (11-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Abilene Christian finished last year at 26-10 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Teague Special Events Center -- Abilene, Texas

Teague Special Events Center -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.