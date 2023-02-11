Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Sam Houston 17-6; Abilene Christian 13-11

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats won both of their matches against the Abilene Christian Wildcats last season (65-63 and 75-71) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Sam Houston and Abilene Christian will face off in a WAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while Sam Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Sam Houston ended up a good deal behind the UT Arlington Mavericks when they played on Saturday, losing 70-58.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Abilene Christian and the California Baptist Lancers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Abilene Christian wrapped it up with an 87-71 victory on the road.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bearkats are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Sam Houston is now 17-6 while Abilene Christian sits at 13-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sam Houston enters the game with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Abilene Christian is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the sixth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bearkats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Sam Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Abilene Christian.