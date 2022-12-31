Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Tarleton State 7-6; Abilene Christian 8-6

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats won both of their matches against the Tarleton State Texans last season (77-63 and 61-56) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Wildcats and Tarleton State will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Abilene Christian came up short against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Thursday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State was able to grind out a solid victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday, winning 70-63.

Abilene Christian is now 8-6 while the Texans sit at 7-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats enter the game with 18.4 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. But Tarleton State is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 20.3 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Tarleton State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Series History

Abilene Christian have won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last eight years.