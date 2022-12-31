Who's Playing
Tarleton State @ Abilene Christian
Current Records: Tarleton State 7-6; Abilene Christian 8-6
What to Know
The Abilene Christian Wildcats won both of their matches against the Tarleton State Texans last season (77-63 and 61-56) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Wildcats and Tarleton State will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Abilene Christian came up short against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Thursday, falling 75-68.
Meanwhile, Tarleton State was able to grind out a solid victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday, winning 70-63.
Abilene Christian is now 8-6 while the Texans sit at 7-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats enter the game with 18.4 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. But Tarleton State is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 20.3 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Tarleton State a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Abilene Christian have won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last eight years.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Abilene Christian 61 vs. Tarleton State 56
- Feb 12, 2022 - Abilene Christian 77 vs. Tarleton State 63
- Dec 05, 2020 - Abilene Christian 69 vs. Tarleton State 48