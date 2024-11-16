Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Abilene Christian and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 32-25 lead against Texas State.

Abilene Christian came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Texas State 2-1, Abilene Christian 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Texas State Bobcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Abilene Christian will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 56 points on Saturday, then bounced right back against McMurry on Tuesday. Abilene Christian took their game with ease, bagging a 101-55 win over McMurry. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-17.

Abilene Christian was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as McMurry only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Texas State couldn't handle TCU on Tuesday and fell 76-71. The loss was the Bobcats' first of the season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tylan Pope, who earned 17 points in addition to five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Joshua O'Garro, who went 7 for 11 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Abilene Christian now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Texas State, their defeat was their first of the season and also makes their record 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Abilene Christian has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 50.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Abilene Christian came up short against Texas State in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, falling 61-56. Will Abilene Christian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Abilene Christian is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Abilene Christian and Texas State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.