Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: UT Arlington 8-11, Abilene Christian 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The Mavericks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, UT Arlington finally turned things around against Seattle on Thursday. They walked away with a 65-56 victory over the Redhawks.

UT Arlington smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Tarleton State by a score of 67-56 on Thursday.

UT Arlington's win bumped their record up to 8-11. As for Abilene Christian, their victory bumped their record up to 9-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UT Arlington has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Abilene Christian, though, as they've been averaging only 4.6. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, Abilene Christian will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington came up short against Abilene Christian in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 78-67. Can UT Arlington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Abilene Christian has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UT Arlington.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - Abilene Christian 78 vs. UT Arlington 67
  • Nov 29, 2023 - UT Arlington 86 vs. Abilene Christian 71
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Abilene Christian 84 vs. UT Arlington 68
  • Nov 16, 2021 - Abilene Christian 80 vs. UT Arlington 71