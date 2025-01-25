Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: UT Arlington 8-11, Abilene Christian 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The Mavericks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, UT Arlington finally turned things around against Seattle on Thursday. They walked away with a 65-56 victory over the Redhawks.

UT Arlington smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Tarleton State by a score of 67-56 on Thursday.

UT Arlington's win bumped their record up to 8-11. As for Abilene Christian, their victory bumped their record up to 9-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UT Arlington has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Abilene Christian, though, as they've been averaging only 4.6. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, Abilene Christian will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington came up short against Abilene Christian in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 78-67. Can UT Arlington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Abilene Christian has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UT Arlington.