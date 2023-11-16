Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Lindenwood 1-2, Air Force 1-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

What to Know

After two games on the road, Air Force is heading back home. They will take on the Lindenwood Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Air Force might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 82 points the game before, Air Force faltered in their contest. They took a 65-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Ethan Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 26 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 47 points in their last match, Lindenwood made sure to put some points up on the board against Hannibal-LaGrange on Monday. The Lions took their match at home with ease, bagging a 83-52 win over the Trojans.

The Falcons now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-2.