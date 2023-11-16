Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Lindenwood 1-2, Air Force 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Air Force is heading back home. They will take on the Lindenwood Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Air Force might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 82 points the game before, Air Force faltered in their contest. They took a 65-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Ethan Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 26 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 47 points in their last match, Lindenwood made sure to put some points up on the board against Hannibal-LaGrange on Monday. The Lions took their match at home with ease, bagging a 83-52 win over the Trojans. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.2% better than the opposition, as Lindenwood's was.

The Falcons now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-2.

Looking forward, Air Force is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Air Force have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lindenwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Air Force is a big 16-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.