New Mexico Lobos @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: New Mexico 15-3, Air Force 7-9

What to Know

New Mexico has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The New Mexico Lobos and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clune Arena. Air Force took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on New Mexico, who comes in off a win.

Even though New Mexico has not done well against Utah State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Lobos walked away with a 99-86 victory over the Aggies. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

New Mexico can attribute much of their success to Donovan Dent, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 assists, and Nelly Junior Joseph, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks. Those 14 assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was JT Toppin, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 78-69 to the Rams. Air Force got off to an early lead (up 12 with 7:33 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Rytis Petraitis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Ethan Taylor was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with eight rebounds.

The Lobos pushed their record up to 15-3 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.7 points per game. As for the Falcons, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: New Mexico have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 31.1 rebounds per game. Given New Mexico's sizeable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Mexico came up short against Air Force in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 89-77. Can New Mexico avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Mexico has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.