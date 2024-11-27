Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Air Force and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Sacramento State 33-22.

Air Force has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-4, Air Force 2-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets are taking a road trip to face off against the Air Force Falcons at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Clune Arena. The Hornets are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Last Sunday, Sacramento State came up short against California and fell 83-77.

Despite their loss, Sacramento State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jacob Holt, who scored 25 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Holt a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (40%). EJ Neal was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Air Force). They took their match on Sunday with ease, bagging an 82-48 win over Mercyhurst. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Falcons as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Air Force was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercyhurst only posted nine.

Sacramento State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-4. As for Air Force, their win bumped their record up to 2-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Sacramento State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Air Force struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Air Force is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

