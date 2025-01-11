Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: San Jose State 7-10, Air Force 3-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.91

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the San Jose State Spartans and the Air Force Falcons are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clune Arena. The Spartans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, San Jose State couldn't handle Utah State and fell 85-78.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donavan Yap, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points. Those six threes gave him a new career-high. Latrell Davis was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 20 points.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against San Diego State, falling 67-38. The Falcons were up 20-8 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Air Force struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 9.6 per game.

San Jose State's defeat dropped their record down to 7-10. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to 3-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: San Jose State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 63.3. The only thing between San Jose State and another offensive beatdown is Air Force. Will they be able to keep them contained?

As for their next game, San Jose State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

San Jose State is a slight 2-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

San Jose State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.