Who's Playing
San Jose State Spartans @ Air Force Falcons
Current Records: San Jose State 7-10, Air Force 3-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.91
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the San Jose State Spartans and the Air Force Falcons are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clune Arena. The Spartans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Last Tuesday, San Jose State couldn't handle Utah State and fell 85-78.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donavan Yap, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points. Those six threes gave him a new career-high. Latrell Davis was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 20 points.
Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against San Diego State, falling 67-38. The Falcons were up 20-8 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Air Force struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 9.6 per game.
San Jose State's defeat dropped their record down to 7-10. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to 3-12.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: San Jose State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 63.3. The only thing between San Jose State and another offensive beatdown is Air Force. Will they be able to keep them contained?
As for their next game, San Jose State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
Odds
San Jose State is a slight 2-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 136.5 points.
Series History
San Jose State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.
- Feb 13, 2024 - San Jose State 73 vs. Air Force 66
- Jan 13, 2024 - San Jose State 70 vs. Air Force 67
- Mar 04, 2023 - San Jose State 63 vs. Air Force 61
- Jan 24, 2023 - San Jose State 82 vs. Air Force 52
- Mar 01, 2022 - Air Force 58 vs. San Jose State 54
- Jan 25, 2022 - Air Force 63 vs. San Jose State 53
- Jan 30, 2021 - San Jose State 75 vs. Air Force 62
- Jan 28, 2021 - San Jose State 59 vs. Air Force 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Air Force 95 vs. San Jose State 86
- Jan 25, 2020 - San Jose State 90 vs. Air Force 81