Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: UNLV 14-10, Air Force 8-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

UNLV is 8-2 against the Falcons since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. UNLV has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored UNLV last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Wolf Pack by a score of 69-66. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat UNLV has suffered since December 16, 2023.

The losing side was boosted by Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 19 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 73-66 to the Spartans. The loss was just more heartbreak for Air Force, who fell 63-61 when the teams last met back in March of 2023.

Air Force's loss came about despite a quality game from Rytis Petraitis, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Petraitis has scored all season.

The Rebels' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Falcons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

Looking ahead, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

UNLV took a serious blow against the Falcons in their previous meeting back in January, falling 90-58. Can UNLV avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNLV is a solid 6-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.