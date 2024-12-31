Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: UNLV 7-5, Air Force 3-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Air Force is heading back home. They and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Clune Arena. The Falcons might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers last Saturday.

Air Force is hoping to turn things around on Tuesday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They took a hard 77-59 fall against Boise State. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the loss, Air Force had strong showings from Luke Kearney, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points, and Kyle Marshall, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus two steals. What's more, Kearney also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Air Force struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, UNLV earned an 87-77 victory over Fresno State on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rebels.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UNLV to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jailen Bedford, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus two steals. Bedford continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jaden Henley, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds.

Air Force's defeat dropped their record down to 3-9. As for UNLV, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5.

Air Force took a serious blow against UNLV in their previous matchup back in February, falling 72-43. Can Air Force avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNLV has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.