Utah State Aggies @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Utah State 12-1, Air Force 7-5

What to Know

Utah State is 8-2 against Air Force since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Air Force is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Utah State will bounce in with 11 consecutive wins.

Last Friday, the stars were shining brightly for the Aggies in a 80-65 victory over the Buccaneers.

Darius Brown II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with eight assists. Great Osobor was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Air Force two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They took a 83-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. The matchup was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but Air Force was outscored by N. Colorado in the second.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Beau Becker, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Kellan Boylan, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds.

The Aggies' win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Falcons, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Utah State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Utah State's sizeable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Air Force.

Utah State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.