VMI Keydets @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: VMI 1-4, Air Force 4-2

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

The VMI Keydets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Air Force Falcons at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Clune Arena. VMI might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Keydets came up short against the Lumberjacks and fell 78-69.

Meanwhile, Air Force had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-56 win over the Mavericks.

Air Force's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kellan Boylan, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Corbin Green, who scored 11 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The losses dropped the Keydets to 1-4 and the Lumberjacks to 2-3.

While only VMI took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their game on Wednesday, Air Force is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Air Force struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Air Force is a big 14.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

