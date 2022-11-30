Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Air Force

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-6; Air Force 4-3

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 104 points combined.

Things were close when Air Force and the Montana Grizzlies clashed on Sunday, but the Falcons ultimately edged out the opposition 59-56. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

As for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Crowley's Ridge College Pioneers last week. The Golden Lions captured a comfortable 70-56 victory.

This next contest looks promising for Air Force, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Air Force up to 4-3 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 2-6. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Falcons are stumbling into the matchup with the 41st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average. The Golden Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.01

Odds

The Falcons are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Air Force won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.