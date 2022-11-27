Who's Playing

Montana @ Air Force

Current Records: Montana 3-3; Air Force 3-3

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Montana Grizzlies will be on the road. They will square off against the Air Force Falcons at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Clune Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Montana has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Montana State-Northern Lights on Tuesday. The Grizzlies took down Montana State-Northern 63-51.

As for Air Force, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 64-51 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Wednesday. Air Force's guard Camden Vander Zwaag was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 22 points and three blocks.

The wins brought Montana up to 3-3 and Air Force to a reciprocal 3-3. The Grizzlies and the Falcons are both 1-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.