Who's Playing

Nevada @ Air Force

Current Records: Nevada 11-3; Air Force 9-5

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Nevada and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Clune Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Wolf Pack for now since they're up 11-1 across their past 12 matchups.

On Wednesday Nevada capped 2022 off with a 74-72 win over the Boise State Broncos. Nevada's guard Kenan Blackshear was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 20 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Air Force's 2022 ended with a 71-55 defeat against the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Nevada is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Nevada's victory lifted them to 11-3 while Air Force's loss dropped them down to 9-5. We'll see if Nevada can repeat their recent success or if the Falcons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.66

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 3-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Air Force.