How to watch Air Force vs. Nevada: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: Air Force 4-5; Nevada 6-3

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 7-0 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Nevada will head out on the road to face off against Air Force at 2 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Wolf Pack are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

Nevada took their matchup with ease, bagging a 98-67 win over the Santa Clara Broncos. Nevada's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jazz Johnson, who had 20 points and five assists, and G Jalen Harris, who almost dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 11 rebounds, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, Air Force took down the Wyoming Cowboys 86-77. Air Force can attribute much of their success to G A.J. Walker, who had 20 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolf Pack are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Wolf Pack to 6-3 and the Falcons to 4-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 3-point favorite against the Falcons.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Nevada have won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last five years.