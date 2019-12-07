How to watch Air Force vs. Nevada: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Air Force vs. Nevada basketball game
Who's Playing
Air Force (home) vs. Nevada (away)
Current Records: Air Force 4-5; Nevada 6-3
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack are 7-0 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Nevada will head out on the road to face off against Air Force at 2 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Wolf Pack are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
Nevada took their matchup with ease, bagging a 98-67 win over the Santa Clara Broncos. Nevada's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jazz Johnson, who had 20 points and five assists, and G Jalen Harris, who almost dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 11 rebounds, and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, Air Force took down the Wyoming Cowboys 86-77. Air Force can attribute much of their success to G A.J. Walker, who had 20 points and seven assists along with seven boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolf Pack are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Wolf Pack to 6-3 and the Falcons to 4-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: ATTSN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a 3-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada have won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last five years.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Nevada 90 vs. Air Force 79
- Jan 19, 2019 - Nevada 67 vs. Air Force 52
- Jan 06, 2018 - Nevada 86 vs. Air Force 75
- Feb 15, 2017 - Nevada 78 vs. Air Force 59
- Jan 18, 2017 - Nevada 83 vs. Air Force 76
- Feb 10, 2016 - Nevada 72 vs. Air Force 52
- Jan 09, 2016 - Nevada 86 vs. Air Force 63
