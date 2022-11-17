Who's Playing

Portland @ Air Force

Current Records: Portland 3-1; Air Force 1-2

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will stay at home another game and welcome the Portland Pilots at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Clune Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Air Force now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for the Falcons as they fell 73-69 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Monday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Air Force to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Pilots received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 77-65 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Pilots are a 4-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.