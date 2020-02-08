How to watch Air Force vs. San Diego State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Air Force vs. San Diego State basketball game
Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Air Force
Current Records: San Diego State 23-0; Air Force 9-14
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the #4 San Diego State Aztecs and the Air Force Falcons at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Clune Arena. The Aztecs are cruising in on a 23-game winning streak while Air Force is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
San Diego State strolled past the Utah State Aggies with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 80-68. San Diego State's forward Matt Mitchell was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 28 points.
Meanwhile, Air Force was pulverized by the Nevada Wolf Pack 88-54 on Tuesday. The top scorer for the Falcons was forward Lavelle Scottie (19 points).
San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
San Diego State's victory brought them up to 23-0 while Air Force's defeat pulled them down to 9-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Diego State ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.8 on average. But Air Force comes into the contest boasting the 22nd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $11.99
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego State have won five out of their last seven games against Air Force.
- Jan 30, 2019 - San Diego State 66 vs. Air Force 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - Air Force 62 vs. San Diego State 48
- Feb 21, 2018 - San Diego State 67 vs. Air Force 56
- Feb 03, 2018 - San Diego State 81 vs. Air Force 50
- Mar 01, 2017 - San Diego State 51 vs. Air Force 38
- Jan 24, 2017 - Air Force 60 vs. San Diego State 57
- Feb 13, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Air Force 61
