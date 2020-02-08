How to watch Air Force vs. San Diego State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Air Force

Current Records: San Diego State 23-0; Air Force 9-14

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the #4 San Diego State Aztecs and the Air Force Falcons at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Clune Arena. The Aztecs are cruising in on a 23-game winning streak while Air Force is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.

San Diego State strolled past the Utah State Aggies with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 80-68. San Diego State's forward Matt Mitchell was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 28 points.

Meanwhile, Air Force was pulverized by the Nevada Wolf Pack 88-54 on Tuesday. The top scorer for the Falcons was forward Lavelle Scottie (19 points).

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

San Diego State's victory brought them up to 23-0 while Air Force's defeat pulled them down to 9-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Diego State ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.8 on average. But Air Force comes into the contest boasting the 22nd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $11.99

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

San Diego State have won five out of their last seven games against Air Force.