Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Akron
Current Records: Buffalo 12-14; Akron 18-8
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Akron Zips and are hoping to record their first win since March 12 of 2021. Buffalo is staying on the road Saturday to face off against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Buffalo found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-61 punch to the gut against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Akron made easy work of the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday and carried off a 78-51 victory.
Buffalo have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Buffalo against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The Bulls are now 12-14 while the Zips sit at 18-8. Akron is 12-5 after wins this season, and Buffalo is 6-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Zips are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Buffalo have won nine out of their last 17 games against Akron.
