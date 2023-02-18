Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Akron

Current Records: Buffalo 12-14; Akron 18-8

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Akron Zips and are hoping to record their first victory since March 12 of 2021. Buffalo is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips should still be feeling good after a big win, while Buffalo will be looking to get back in the win column.

Buffalo found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-61 punch to the gut against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Akron made easy work of the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday and carried off a 78-51 win.

The Bulls are now 12-14 while Akron sits at 18-8. Akron is 12-5 after wins this year, and Buffalo is 6-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 17 games against Akron.