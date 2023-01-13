Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Akron

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-12; Akron 10-6

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-11 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Eagles and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will be strutting in after a win while EMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 85-79 to the Western Michigan Broncos.

Meanwhile, things were close when Akron and the Bowling Green Falcons clashed on Tuesday, but the Zips ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. It took four tries, but Akron can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

The Eagles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 5-10, while Akron are 4-10.

EMU is now 4-12 while Akron sits at 10-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU is stumbling into the contest with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.1 on average. The Zips' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Zips are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Akron have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Eastern Michigan.