Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Akron
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-12; Akron 10-6
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-11 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Eagles and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will be strutting in after a win while EMU will be stumbling in from a loss.
EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 85-79 to the Western Michigan Broncos.
Meanwhile, things were close when Akron and the Bowling Green Falcons clashed on Tuesday, but the Zips ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. It took four tries, but Akron can finally say that they have a victory on the road.
The Eagles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 5-10, while Akron are 4-10.
EMU is now 4-12 while Akron sits at 10-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU is stumbling into the contest with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.1 on average. The Zips' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Zips are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Akron have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Akron 67 vs. Eastern Michigan 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - Akron 46 vs. Eastern Michigan 44
- Jan 26, 2021 - Akron 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Akron 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Akron 59 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - Akron 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 45
- Jan 15, 2019 - Akron 51 vs. Eastern Michigan 49
- Mar 08, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 67 vs. Akron 58
- Jan 16, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 63 vs. Akron 49
- Mar 09, 2017 - Akron 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 62
- Feb 10, 2017 - Akron 87 vs. Eastern Michigan 76
- Jan 20, 2017 - Akron 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Mar 10, 2016 - Akron 65 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 19, 2016 - Akron 92 vs. Eastern Michigan 88