Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Akron

Current Records: Jackson State 1-7; Akron 4-4

What to Know

The Akron Zips will stay at home another game and welcome the Jackson State Tigers at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips should still be feeling good after a win, while Jackson State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Akron was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Muskingum Fighting Muskies 80-33 at home.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Jackson State on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 78-51 defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs. Guard Ken Evans Jr. had a rough night: he played for 27 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Akron's victory brought them up to 4-4 while Jackson State's defeat pulled them down to 1-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Zips have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.