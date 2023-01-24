Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Akron

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 7-12; Akron 13-6

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Akron Zips and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 19 of 2019. Miami (Ohio) is staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips will be strutting in after a victory while the RedHawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami (Ohio) came up short against the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, falling 83-73.

Meanwhile, Akron picked up a 63-55 win over the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday.

Miami (Ohio) is now 7-12 while Akron sits at 13-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The RedHawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Zips' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 62 points allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won nine out of their last 14 games against Miami (Ohio).