Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Akron

Current Records: Morgan State 1-2; Akron 1-1

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will face off against the Akron Zips on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The game between the Bears and the VCU Rams this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Morgan State falling 69-54 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Morgan State back was the mediocre play of guard Isaiah Burke, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Zips lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a decisive 73-54 margin. A silver lining for Akron was the play of Xavier Castaneda, who had 20 points and six assists.

The losses put Morgan State at 1-2 and Akron at 1-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears come into the contest boasting the third most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.1. But the Zips enter the matchup with only 11.4 turnovers per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.