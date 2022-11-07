Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Akron

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Akron Zips are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at James A. Rhodes Arena. South Dakota State went 30-5 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 66-57 to the Providence Friars in the first round. Akron also bowed out in the first round, losing 57-53 to the UCLA Bruins following a 24-10 regular season.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jackrabbits were second best in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 85.9 on average. But Akron ranked 22nd in college basketball in points allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 62.6 on average (top 6%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.33

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.