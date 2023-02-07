Who's Playing

Toledo @ Akron

Current Records: Toledo 17-6; Akron 17-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Akron Zips and the Toledo Rockets will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

The Zips didn't have too much trouble with the Kent State Golden Flashes at home this past Friday as they won 67-55. Akron's forward Enrique Freeman did his thing and posted a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, everything went Toledo's way against the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday as they made off with an 84-59 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Akron is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 17-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Akron ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Rockets are stumbling into the matchup with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Zips are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Toledo have won seven out of their last ten games against Akron.