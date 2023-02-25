Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Akron

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-21; Akron 19-9

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos are 2-10 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. WMU is on the road again Saturday and plays against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at James A. Rhodes Arena.

The Broncos came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, falling 66-59.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Zips as they lost 84-63 to the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday.

WMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 8-16-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Zips are a big 15-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Akron have won ten out of their last 12 games against Western Michigan.