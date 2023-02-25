Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Akron
Current Records: Western Michigan 7-21; Akron 19-9
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos are 2-10 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. WMU is on the road again Saturday and plays against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at James A. Rhodes Arena.
The Broncos came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, falling 66-59.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Zips as they lost 84-63 to the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday.
WMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 8-16-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Zips are a big 15-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Akron have won ten out of their last 12 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Akron 63 vs. Western Michigan 55
- Feb 15, 2022 - Western Michigan 61 vs. Akron 57
- Jan 18, 2022 - Akron 74 vs. Western Michigan 73
- Jan 23, 2021 - Akron 79 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 18, 2020 - Akron 71 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 07, 2020 - Akron 84 vs. Western Michigan 69
- Jan 05, 2019 - Akron 56 vs. Western Michigan 48
- Mar 05, 2018 - Akron 79 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Jan 02, 2018 - Western Michigan 87 vs. Akron 75
- Jan 24, 2017 - Akron 90 vs. Western Michigan 80
- Jan 06, 2017 - Akron 66 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Jan 08, 2016 - Akron 62 vs. Western Michigan 53