Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Akron

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-21; Akron 19-9

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 10-2 against the Western Michigan Broncos since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Zips and WMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena.

Akron found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-63 punch to the gut against the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, WMU came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, falling 66-59.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won ten out of their last 12 games against Western Michigan.

  • Jan 21, 2023 - Akron 63 vs. Western Michigan 55
  • Feb 15, 2022 - Western Michigan 61 vs. Akron 57
  • Jan 18, 2022 - Akron 74 vs. Western Michigan 73
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Akron 79 vs. Western Michigan 68
  • Feb 18, 2020 - Akron 71 vs. Western Michigan 67
  • Jan 07, 2020 - Akron 84 vs. Western Michigan 69
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Akron 56 vs. Western Michigan 48
  • Mar 05, 2018 - Akron 79 vs. Western Michigan 78
  • Jan 02, 2018 - Western Michigan 87 vs. Akron 75
  • Jan 24, 2017 - Akron 90 vs. Western Michigan 80
  • Jan 06, 2017 - Akron 66 vs. Western Michigan 59
  • Jan 08, 2016 - Akron 62 vs. Western Michigan 53