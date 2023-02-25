Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Akron
Current Records: Western Michigan 7-21; Akron 19-9
What to Know
The Akron Zips are 10-2 against the Western Michigan Broncos since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Zips and WMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena.
Akron found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-63 punch to the gut against the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, WMU came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, falling 66-59.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
Series History
Akron have won ten out of their last 12 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Akron 63 vs. Western Michigan 55
- Feb 15, 2022 - Western Michigan 61 vs. Akron 57
- Jan 18, 2022 - Akron 74 vs. Western Michigan 73
- Jan 23, 2021 - Akron 79 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 18, 2020 - Akron 71 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 07, 2020 - Akron 84 vs. Western Michigan 69
- Jan 05, 2019 - Akron 56 vs. Western Michigan 48
- Mar 05, 2018 - Akron 79 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Jan 02, 2018 - Western Michigan 87 vs. Akron 75
- Jan 24, 2017 - Akron 90 vs. Western Michigan 80
- Jan 06, 2017 - Akron 66 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Jan 08, 2016 - Akron 62 vs. Western Michigan 53