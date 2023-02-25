Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Akron

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-21; Akron 19-9

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 10-2 against the Western Michigan Broncos since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Zips and WMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena.

Akron found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 84-63 punch to the gut against the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, WMU came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, falling 66-59.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won ten out of their last 12 games against Western Michigan.