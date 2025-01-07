Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Central Michigan 6-7, Akron 8-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Akron is heading back home. They and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.9 points per game this season.

Akron is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since March 15, 2024 on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Bowling Green , sneaking past 71-68.

Akron's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Sharron Young, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus two steals, and James Okonkwo, who posted four points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Young had some trouble finding his footing against Princeton on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Central Michigan faltered in their match on Saturday. They fell just short of Ohio by a score of 57-55. The Chippewas have struggled against the Bobcats recently, as the game was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Central Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 16.8 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 10.2 per game.

Akron's win bumped their record up to 8-5. As for Central Michigan, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Akron has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Akron's way against Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as Akron made off with a 68-47 victory. Does Akron have another victory up their sleeve, or will Central Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Akron has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.