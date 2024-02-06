Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Central Michigan 13-9, Akron 17-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Akron is 9-1 against the Chippewas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Even though Akron has not done well against the Rockets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Zips walked away with a 77-70 victory over the Rockets. 77 seems to be a good number for Akron as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Akron relied on the efforts of Ali Ali, who scored 26 points along with two blocks, and Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ali has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Mikal Dawson, who scored 14 points along with two blocks.

Central Michigan aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to five. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Falcons 77-76. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, as Central Michigan's was.

The Zips are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season. As for the Chippewas, their victory bumped their record up to 13-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Akron have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Akron's sizable advantage in that area, the Chippewas will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Akron is a big 14.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Akron has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.