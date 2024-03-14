Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 15-16, Akron 21-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Akron is 8-2 against Miami (Ohio) since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Akron Zips and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Coming off a loss in a game Akron was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Akron pushed their score all the way to 84 on Friday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 90-84 to the Broncos. Akron was up 17 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Greg Tribble, who scored 18 points along with five assists. He didn't help Akron's cause all that much against Eastern Michigan last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Ali Ali was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Bobcats by a score of 72-59. Miami (Ohio) got off to an early lead (up 13 with 3:20 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Eian Elmer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Zips' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 21-10. As for the RedHawks, they now have a losing record at 15-16.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Akron's sizable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Akron couldn't quite finish off Miami (Ohio) in their previous meeting back in January and fell 70-68. Can Akron avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Akron is a big 8-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).