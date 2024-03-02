Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Akron Zips

Current Records: N. Illinois 10-18, Akron 20-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

On Tuesday, the Zips couldn't handle the Bobcats and fell 74-67.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois must've know the odds they were up against on Tuesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They had just enough and edged the Rockets out 75-72. The victory was some much needed relief for N. Illinois as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Zips' loss dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 10-18.

Everything went Akron's way against the Huskies when the teams last played back in January as the Zips made off with a 73-51 victory. With Akron ahead 35-16 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.