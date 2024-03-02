Who's Playing
N. Illinois Huskies @ Akron Zips
Current Records: N. Illinois 10-18, Akron 20-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
On Tuesday, the Zips couldn't handle the Bobcats and fell 74-67.
Meanwhile, N. Illinois must've know the odds they were up against on Tuesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They had just enough and edged the Rockets out 75-72. The victory was some much needed relief for N. Illinois as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Zips' loss dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 10-18.
Everything went Akron's way against the Huskies when the teams last played back in January as the Zips made off with a 73-51 victory. With Akron ahead 35-16 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Series History
Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.
- Jan 02, 2024 - Akron 73 vs. N. Illinois 51
- Jan 03, 2023 - Akron 76 vs. N. Illinois 51
- Feb 17, 2022 - N. Illinois 66 vs. Akron 63
- Feb 08, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. N. Illinois 64
- Feb 16, 2021 - Akron 81 vs. N. Illinois 76
- Jan 12, 2021 - N. Illinois 67 vs. Akron 65
- Jan 14, 2020 - Akron 72 vs. N. Illinois 49
- Jan 26, 2019 - Akron 67 vs. N. Illinois 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - N. Illinois 73 vs. Akron 56
- Jan 20, 2018 - Akron 82 vs. N. Illinois 67