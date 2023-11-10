Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-0, Akron 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Akron Zips at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Miss took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). Everything went their way against the Crusaders as the Golden Eagles made off with a 64-42 victory.

Meanwhile, Akron had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They came out on top against the Jackrabbits by a score of 81-75 on Monday.

The Golden Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Zips, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.