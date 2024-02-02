Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Toledo 14-7, Akron 16-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

Akron is 2-8 against the Rockets since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will stroll in with a 12 game home winning streak (dating back to last season), but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their February 7 matchup with Toledo.

Akron was handed a two-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Eagles on Tuesday. The Zips blew past the Eagles, posting a 77-46 victory on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-23.

Toledo aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to three. They blew past the Broncos 88-63. 88 seems to be a good number for Toledo as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Zips have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for the Rockets, their win bumped their record up to 14-7.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Akron's sizable advantage in that area, the Rockets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Akron's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-6 record against the spread vs the Rockets over their last seven matchups.

Odds

Akron is a 4-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Akron.