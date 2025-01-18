Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama State 6-11, Alabama A&M 6-11

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama State Hornets and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Alabama State would be headed in after a win, but Alcorn State made sure that didn't happen. Alabama State fell just short of Alcorn State by a score of 67-65 on Monday.

Even though they lost, Alabama State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Alcorn State only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M fought the good fight in their overtime match against Jackson State on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 103-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The Bulldogs have struggled against the Tigers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Alabama State's loss dropped their record down to 6-11. As for Alabama A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 6-11.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Alabama State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've been averaging 16.8. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State came up short against Alabama A&M in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 58-53. Can Alabama State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.