Who's Playing
Alabama State Hornets @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Current Records: Alabama State 12-16, Alabama A&M 8-20
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Alabama A&M is heading back home. They and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 42.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Alabama A&M found out the hard way on Monday. They took a hard 76-58 fall against the Rattlers.
Meanwhile, Alabama State fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Wildcats on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 90-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Alabama State has struggled against the Wildcats recently, as their game on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 8-20. As for the Hornets, they dropped their record down to 12-16 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.
Alabama A&M lost to the Hornets at home by a decisive 72-55 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Alabama A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Alabama State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.
- Jan 15, 2024 - Alabama State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Feb 25, 2023 - Alabama A&M 55 vs. Alabama State 50
- Jan 16, 2023 - Alabama State 69 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alabama State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Feb 13, 2021 - Alabama State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 16, 2021 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Alabama State 61 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Alabama State 65 vs. Alabama A&M 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Alabama State 68 vs. Alabama A&M 62