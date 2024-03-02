Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama State 12-16, Alabama A&M 8-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

What to Know

After two games on the road, Alabama A&M is heading back home. They and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 42.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Alabama A&M found out the hard way on Monday. They took a hard 76-58 fall against the Rattlers.

Meanwhile, Alabama State fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Wildcats on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 90-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Alabama State has struggled against the Wildcats recently, as their game on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 8-20. As for the Hornets, they dropped their record down to 12-16 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Alabama A&M lost to the Hornets at home by a decisive 72-55 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Alabama A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Alabama State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.