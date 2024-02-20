Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how Arkansas Pine Bluff and the Bulldogs will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Arkansas Pine Bluff leads 35-33 over the Bulldogs.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 11-14, Alabama A&M 7-18

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. Arkansas Pine Bluff pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3.5-point favorite Bulldogs.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came into Saturday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with an 80-74 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% better than the opposition, as Arkansas Pine Bluff's was.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's and the Delta Devils' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Bulldogs turned on the heat in the second half with 49 points. The Bulldogs were the clear victor by a 80-57 margin over the Delta Devils. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Alabama A&M has managed all season.

The Golden Lions' win bumped their record up to 11-14. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-18.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Arkansas Pine Bluff have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've been averaging only 4.3 threes per game. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulldogs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff and the Bulldogs were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Golden Lions came up empty-handed after a 63-62 defeat. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama A&M is a 3.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.