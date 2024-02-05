Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 10-11, Alabama A&M 4-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

What to Know

Alabama A&M will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Alabama A&M came into Saturday's matchup having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 73-61 victory over the Rattlers on Saturday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Alabama A&M has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hornets on Saturday, taking the game 79-68.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-17. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 10-11.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Bethune-Cook. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking Alabama A&M against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Everything came up roses for Alabama A&M against the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 90-56 win. With Alabama A&M ahead 42-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Bethune-Cook..