Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Chattanooga 6-3, Alabama A&M 1-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will head out on the road to face off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Chattanooga scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Bulldogs 112-51 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Chattanooga has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 93-82 to the Blazers. Alabama A&M has not had much luck with UAB recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Alabama A&M got a solid performance out of Dailin Smith, who scored 27 points. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Cameron Tucker was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Mocs' victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Chattanooga just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've only made 38.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Chattanooga's sizeable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Chattanooga took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be Alabama A&M's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-7 against the spread).

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 9.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.