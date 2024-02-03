Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Florida A&M 4-14, Alabama A&M 3-17

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Florida A&M has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Alabama A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Florida A&M, who comes in off a win.

Even though Jackson State scored an imposing 86 points on Monday, Florida A&M still came out on top. The Rattlers had just enough and edged the Tigers out 88-86. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Florida A&M did.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 87-76 to the Panthers.

The Rattlers' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-14. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-17 record this season.

Florida A&M beat Alabama A&M 77-71 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Florida A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alabama A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.