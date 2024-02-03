Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Florida A&M 4-14, Alabama A&M 3-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida A&M has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Alabama A&M is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Florida A&M in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Jackson State scored an imposing 86 points on Monday, Florida A&M still came out on top. The Rattlers skirted past the Tigers 88-86. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Florida A&M did.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 87-76 to the Panthers.

The Rattlers' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-14. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-17 record this season.

Florida A&M was able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 77-71. Will Florida A&M repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama A&M is a 3-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.